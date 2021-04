Industrial producer prices in Hungary grew by an annual 8.1% in February, up from 6.6% in the previous month, the Central Statistical Office said.

Prices for domestic sale increased by 5.2%, while export prices grew by 9.5%. Month on month, PPI rose by 1.2%, with domestic prices up 1.6% and export prices 1% higher. In Jan-Feb, PPI grew by an annual 7.3%, with domestic prices up 4.1% and export prices 8.9% higher.

