Health Disaster Among Homeless Prevented

A mass health catastrophe among Hungary’s homeless has been prevented over the past twelve months of the coronavirus pandemic due to timely measures introduced by shelters, the president of the Menhely Foundation’s board said.

“At the same time, we have witnessed an existential disaster during the period,” Péter Győri, who headed a national survey conducted on Feb. 3, told an online press conference.

The income of 42% of the working-age homeless surveyed has decreased, and almost half of those have lost their form of employment, Győri said, noting that the proportion of homeless without any form of income has almost doubled.

