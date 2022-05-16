LMP Calls for Wage Compensation, Pay Rise for Public Sector Employees

The green LMP party on Sunday called for immediate wage compensation and a mid-term pay rise programme for public sector employees because of inflation.

Máté Kanász-Nagy, the party’s co-leader, told a press conference that average inflation is close to 9% according to the latest data published by the Central Statistical Office earlier this week. Inflation has hit its highest level in the past 20 years, he said. This particularly affects public sector employees, who have lower average incomes than those working in the private sector and spend a higher portion of their income on food, he said. Kanász-Nagy cited the prices of some food products as examples. He said the price of margarine increased by 38% from a year earlier, and the price of bread and poultry rose by almost 30%. He said inflation had a twofold effect, arguing that it hit lower-income earners while the state had more revenue from value added tax, giving the government room for manoeuvre to offset the price increases. He urged an immediate wage compensation of at least the inflation rate, that is close to 10%, for public sector workers, adding that a mid-term pay rise programme should also be launched for them to reduce the income gap with private sector employees.

