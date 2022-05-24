Hungary Gas Stores at 25% Capacity

Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Hungary Gas Stores at 25% Capacity

There were 1.6 billion cubic metres of gas in Hungary’s underground stores, just over 25% of capacity, by mid-May, the Hungarian Energy and Public Utilities Regulatory Office (MEKH) said on Monday.

 

MEKH noted that the gas stores were replenished with close to 0.4 billion cubic metres of gas by the middle of April. Data on MEKH’s website show the gas stores stood at 3.6 billion cubic metres at the same time a year ago. By the autumn, gas stores for supplying consumers on the regulated utilities market must reach 1.87 billion cubic metres, MEKH noted. MEKH added that gas volume in security reserves stands at 0.9 billion cubic metres, but will rise to 1.2 billion by October 1. Total capacity of Hungary’s gas reserves is 6.33 billion cubic metres.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

