Hungary Trade Deficit EUR 408 M in June

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungary had a 408 million euro trade deficit in June, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said in a second reading of data released on Thursday.

 

Hungary, an export-driven economy where trade surpluses are the norm, had a trade deficit for the twelfth month in a row. The data show exports rose by an annual 14.6% to 12.039 billion euros, while imports increased by 25.0% to 12.447 billion euros. Trade with other European Union member states accounted for 75% of Hungary’s exports and 69% of its imports. For the period January-June, Hungary’s trade deficit reached 2.177 billion euros. Exports rose by 16.9% to 69.673 billion and imports climbed 27.9% to 71.851 billion euros.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

