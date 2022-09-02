Magnus Aircraft’s Fusion 212 Completes Flight to US

Global
Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungary’s Magnus Aircraft announced that its Fusion 212 ultralight, two-seater, small airplane powered by an internal combustion engine successfully completed a transatlantic test flight from Hungary to the United States.

 

Magnus Aircraft said its Fusion 212 travelled 8,000km from the Pécs-Pogány Airport, in southwest Hungary, with a flight time of over 50 hours, making it the first Hungarian-made small aircraft to do so. The company hopes to market the Fusion 212 in the United States and said it has already acquired the necessary licence for performing pilot training programmes with it. Magnus Aircraft currently has a single prototype of the plane, they have orders for three more and hope to sell 24 annually in the US.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

