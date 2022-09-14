Quarter of Hungarian Businesses Plan Lay-Offs

Economy
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Quarter of Hungarian Businesses Plan Lay-Offs

A quarter of Hungarian businesses plan lay-offs by the end of the year, according to a survey by ManpowerGroup.

 

While half of companies forecast no changes to headcount, only 20% plan new hires, so lay-offs could exceed the latter for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, the survey found. Lay-offs are mainly expected in the capital and in western Hungary. Headcount may expand in manufacturing while remaining stagnant in banking, insurance and the real estate sector. A decline is expected in raw material production, IT, technology, telecommunication, communication and the media. Also, 39% of hotels and restaurants plan cutbacks, ManpowerGroup said.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Insurers Pay Out Close to HUF 7.5 BN on Storm Damage Claims

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Quarter of Hungarian Businesses Plan Lay-Offs

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungary Tourism Spending Surplus Climbs to HUF 311BN in Q2

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *