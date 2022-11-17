Hungarian Forint Weakened Early in the Morning

Compared to Wednesday evening’s quotations, the exchange rate of the forint weakened against the main currencies early Thursday morning on the international interbank foreign exchange market.

The exchange rate of the euro stood at 410.16 forints at half past seven, after 409.55 forints on Wednesday evening. The quotation of the Swiss franc increased from HUF 417.26 to HUF 417.71, and the dollar rose from HUF 394.02 to HUF 395.16. The euro weakened from $1.0390 in the evening to $1.0376.

MTI

pixabay