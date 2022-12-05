LMP Calls for Introduction of Global Minimum Tax

Tóháti Zsuzsa

The opposition LMP’s co-leader called for the introduction of a global minimum tax and the taxation of foreign-owned large companies at a press conference on Saturday.

 

Responding to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s radio interview on Friday, Máté Kanász-Nagy said that taxation in Hungary almost exclusively favours large companies and multinationals. The government has “created a tax haven for global corporations” and that is why the prime minister called the global minimum tax a “job killing tax hike”, he added. In this context, LMP made an amendment proposal to the corporate tax act, which would make the corporate tax fairer by introducing a second bracket. According to their plan, the current 9% tax would remain unchanged up to sales revenue of 500 million forints, and a 25% tax bracket would be introduced above that limit.

 

 

