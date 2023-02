Domestic fuel prices are starting to fall, holtankoljak.hu learned.

As they write, in the case of gasoline, the wholesale price will drop by HUF 10 gross from Wednesday, while wells will pay their wholesaler HUF 25 gross less for diesel. It is expected that this reduction will be reflected in the retail prices as well, after which we can expect the following average prices at the wells from Wednesday:

95 gasoline: HUF 612/liter,

diesel: HUF 643/liter.

debreceninap.hu