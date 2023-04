Fuel prices at the Hungarian petrol stations continue to drop.

In the case of gasoline, the wholesale price will be lowered by HUF 5 gross, and the price of diesel will be cheaper by HUF 4 gross, according to information from holtankoljak.hu.

Thus, from Friday, you can expect the following average prices at gas stations:

95 gasoline: HUF 579/liter,

Gas oil: HUF 565/liter.

holtankoljak.hu

pixabay