According to research, more than half of Hungarian vacationers will travel at least twice this year

This year, more than half of those wishing to vacation will travel at least twice for at least one night based on the pre-booking data of Szallas.hu. The accommodation booking portal told MTI on Thursday that every third respondent has already booked accommodation, and another 55 percent have not booked yet, but are planning to travel. Every tenth participant is still undecided, and only less than 2 percent said they would not travel in 2024.

A quarter of holidaymakers will travel at least once this year – Lili Kelemen, press spokesperson for Szallas.hu, explained the details. He added that 10 percent of respondents will book accommodation at least three times in 2024, and nearly eight percent will book four or more times.

According to the research, two-thirds of the respondents are not influenced by the time of day when planning their trip, while a quarter of them tailor their at least one-night stay to long weekends and/or school holidays. At the same time, 9 percent of respondents explicitly avoid long weekends and school holidays. Among the participants of the survey, among the long weekends, the twentieth of August is the most popular, followed by the Pentecost and Easter periods. Price and free cancellation are the most important criteria for accommodation seekers, they said.

Almost half of the travelers choose domestic destinations only, while 44 percent travel both abroad and domestically this year, and 7.5 percent are only interested in foreign destinations. Apartments are in the greatest demand among vacationers.

Based on the summer pre-bookings so far, Siófok, Szeged and Hajdúszoboszló are the most popular, but as the season approaches, several Balaton settlements will probably be added to the top list – said Lili Kelemen. The average price of bookings for the summer period is currently HUF 12,000 per person for one night.

(MTI)

Photo: Frank Yvette