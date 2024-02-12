Brutal price increases at Hungarian gas stations

Economy
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Brutal price increases at Hungarian gas stations

The wholesale price of gasoline will increase by HUF 7 gross, while wells will have to pay their wholesaler HUF 11 gross more for diesel.

Domestic fuel prices will rise on Wednesday this week – reports holtankoljak.hu. The wholesale price of gasoline will increase by HUF 7 gross, while wells will have to pay their wholesaler HUF 11 gross more for diesel.

If the price increase is also enforced in the prices of the wells, we can find the following average prices at the domestic wells:

95 gasoline: HUF 607/liter
Gas oil: HUF 651/liter

Related Posts

utazás, busz, Volán, buszjegy

According to research, more than half of Hungarian vacationers will travel at least twice this year

Bácsi Éva

The global price of cocoa set a record

Bácsi Éva

Brutal price increases at Hungarian gas stations

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *