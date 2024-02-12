Brutal price increases at Hungarian gas stations

The wholesale price of gasoline will increase by HUF 7 gross, while wells will have to pay their wholesaler HUF 11 gross more for diesel.

If the price increase is also enforced in the prices of the wells, we can find the following average prices at the domestic wells: