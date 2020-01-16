Four new substances added to the Candidate List

Background information The Candidate List is a list of substances that may have serious effects on human health or the environment. Substances on the Candidate List are also known as substances of very high concern and are candidates for eventual inclusion in the Authorisation List. Once they are on the Authorisation List, industry will need to apply for permission to continue using the substance after the sunset date. Companies may have legal obligations resulting from the inclusion of the substance in the Candidate List. These obligations may apply to the listed substance on its own, in mixtures or in articles. In particular, any supplier of articles containing a Candidate List substance above a concentration of 0.1 % (weight by weight) has communication obligations towards customers down the supply chain and to consumers. In addition, importers and producers of articles containing the substance have six months from the date of its inclusion in the Candidate List (16 January 2020) to notify ECHA. Information on these obligations and related tools are available on ECHA’s website.