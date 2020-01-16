Four new substances added to the Candidate List

The Candidate List of substances of very high concern (SVHCs) for authorisation now contains 205 substances.
|Helsinki, 16 January 2020 – ECHA has added three new substances to the Candidate List due to their toxicity to reproduction and a fourth due to a combination of other properties of concern. This latter causes probable serious effects to human health and the environment, giving rise to an equivalent level of concern to carcinogenic, mutagenic and reprotoxic (CMR), persistent, bioaccumulative and toxic (PBT) and very persistent and very bioaccumulative (vPvB) substances.
The decision to include perfluorobutane sulfonic acid (PFBS) and its salts, was taken with the involvement of the Member State Committee (MSC).
Substances included in the Candidate List for authorisation on 16 January 2020 and their SVHC properties:
|Background information
The Candidate List is a list of substances that may have serious effects on human health or the environment. Substances on the Candidate List are also known as substances of very high concern and are candidates for eventual inclusion in the Authorisation List. Once they are on the Authorisation List, industry will need to apply for permission to continue using the substance after the sunset date.
Companies may have legal obligations resulting from the inclusion of the substance in the Candidate List. These obligations may apply to the listed substance on its own, in mixtures or in articles. In particular, any supplier of articles containing a Candidate List substance above a concentration of 0.1 % (weight by weight) has communication obligations towards customers down the supply chain and to consumers. In addition, importers and producers of articles containing the substance have six months from the date of its inclusion in the Candidate List (16 January 2020) to notify ECHA. Information on these obligations and related tools are available on ECHA’s website.
