Advocate General Campos Sánchez-Bordona: the means and methods of combating terrorism must be compatible with the requirements of the rule of law

Further, the Directive empowers the Member States to adopt legislative measures which, in the interests of national security, affect the activities of individuals subject to the authority of those States by restricting their rights. The Advocate General states that limitations on the obligation to guarantee the confidentiality of communications and related traffic data must be interpreted strictly and with regard to the fundamental rights enshrined in the Charter.

Mr Campos Sánchez-Bordona proposes that the case-law of the Court of Justice laid down in the Tele2 Sverige and Watson judgment should be upheld, stressing that a general and indiscriminate retention of all traffic and location data of all subscribers and registered users is disproportionate. However, he recognises the usefulness of an obligation to retain data for the purposes of safeguarding national security and combating crime. Consequently, he recommends limited and discriminate retention (that is, the retention of specific categories of data that are absolutely essential for the effective prevention and control of crime and the safeguarding of national security for a determinate period adapted to each particular category, and limited access to that data (subject to: a prior review carried out either by a court or by an independent administrative authority; to the data subjects being notified – provided that does not jeoparise ongoing investigations –, and to the adoption of rules to avoid misuse of, and unlawful access to, that data. Nonetheless, the Advocate General adds that there is no reason why, in exceptional situations characterised by an imminent threat or an extraordinary risk warranting the official declaration of a state of emergency, national legislation should not make provision, for a limited period, for the possibility of imposing an obligation to retain data that is as extensive and general as is deemed necessary.

In response to the first of the doubts raised by the Conseil d’État, the Advocate General states that the Directive precludes the French legislation which, against a background of serious and persistent threats to national security, in particular the terrorist threat, imposes on operators and providers of electronic communications services the obligation to retain, in a general and indiscriminate fashion, the traffic and location data of all subscribers, as well as data that can be used to identify the creators of the content offered by the providers of those services. He states that, as recognised by the Conseil d’État itself, the obligation to retain data imposed by the French legislation is general and indiscriminate, and therefore is a particularly serious interference in the fundamental rights enshrined in the Charter. The Advocate General recalls that, in the Tele2 Sverige and Watson judgment, the Court rejected the possibiltiy of general and indiscriminate retention of personal data in the context of the fight against terrorism. The Advocate General maintains that the fight against terrorism must not be considered solely in terms of practical effectiveness, but in terms of legal effectiveness, so that its means and methods should be compatible with the requirements of the rule of law, under which power and strength are subject to the limits of the law and, in particular, to a legal order that finds in the defence of fundamental rights the reason and purpose of its existence. Further, the French legislation is again incompatible with the Directive in that it imposes no obligation to notify the data subjects of the processing of their personal data by the competent authorities, in order to ensure that those persons can exercise their right to effective judicial protection – other than when such notification jeopardises the actions of those authorities.

On the other hand, the Directive does not preclude national legislation which permits the real-time collection of traffic and location data of individuals, provided that those activities are carried out in accordance with established procedures for accessing legitimately retained personal data and are subject to the same safeguards.

In Case C-520/18, the Advocate General proposes that the Court of Justice should reply to the Cour constitutionnelle de Belgique that the Directive precludes legislation which, like the Belgian legislation, has as its objectives not only the fight against terrorism and serious crime, but also defence of the territory, public security, the investigation, detection and prosecution of less serious offences and, in general, any other objective provided for in Article 23(1) of Regulation 2016/69. 2 The reason is that, even though access to the data retained is subject to precisely prescribed safeguards, there is again imposed on the operators and providers of electronic communication services a general and indiscriminate obligation, which applies permanently and continuously, to retain traffic and location data that is processed in the course of the provision of those services, which is incompatible with the Charter.