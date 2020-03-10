All personal data are processed in accordance with EU Data Protection Law (1.). The European Central Bank (ECB) is the controller and the Global Media Relations Division in the ECB’s Directorate General – Communications (DG – C/ GMR) is the unit entrusted with the processing. DG – C/ GMR processes your personal data on the basis of your consent (2.) for the purposes of subscription management and distribution of press releases. You can withdraw your consent at any time. Future processing of your personal data will stop once you have withdrawn your consent but prior processing will remain lawful. Recipients of your data are: – dedicated staff of DG-C/ GMR; and – assigned employees of Cision, the external contractor who processes your data on behalf of the ECB. Cision is located in the USA and the UK; your personal data are transferred outside the European Economic Area, based on your explicit consent to such transfer, without the benefit of data protection safeguards. Cision’s privacy policy covering its processing activities can be found here. Your personal data are retained as long as you are a subscriber to the distribution list of press material and will be deleted within three months after you unsubscribe. You have the right to access your personal data and correct any data that are inaccurate or incomplete. You also have (with some limitations) the rights to delete your personal data or to restrict the processing of your personal data in line with the relevant provisions of Regulation (EU) 2018/1725. You can exercise your rights by contacting DG – C/ GMR at Media@ecb.europa.eu. The ECB’s Data Protection Officer at dpo@ecb.europa.eu answers all queries relating to personal data. You have the right to lodge a complaint with the European Data Protection Supervisor at any time if you consider that your rights under Regulation (EU) 2018/1725 have been infringed as a result of the processing. 1. Regulation (EU) 2018/1725 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 23 October 2018 on the protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data by the Union institutions, bodies, offices and agencies and on the free movement of such data, and repealing Regulation (EC) No 45/2001 and Decision No 1247/2002/EC. 2. Your personal data is processed based on your consent in accordance with Article 5.1 (d) Regulation No. 2018/1725.

Europe
Orsolya MajláthLeave a Comment on All personal data are processed in accordance with EU Data Protection Law (1.). The European Central Bank (ECB) is the controller and the Global Media Relations Division in the ECB’s Directorate General – Communications (DG – C/ GMR) is the unit entrusted with the processing. DG – C/ GMR processes your personal data on the basis of your consent (2.) for the purposes of subscription management and distribution of press releases. You can withdraw your consent at any time. Future processing of your personal data will stop once you have withdrawn your consent but prior processing will remain lawful. Recipients of your data are: – dedicated staff of DG-C/ GMR; and – assigned employees of Cision, the external contractor who processes your data on behalf of the ECB. Cision is located in the USA and the UK; your personal data are transferred outside the European Economic Area, based on your explicit consent to such transfer, without the benefit of data protection safeguards. Cision’s privacy policy covering its processing activities can be found here. Your personal data are retained as long as you are a subscriber to the distribution list of press material and will be deleted within three months after you unsubscribe. You have the right to access your personal data and correct any data that are inaccurate or incomplete. You also have (with some limitations) the rights to delete your personal data or to restrict the processing of your personal data in line with the relevant provisions of Regulation (EU) 2018/1725. You can exercise your rights by contacting DG – C/ GMR at Media@ecb.europa.eu. The ECB’s Data Protection Officer at dpo@ecb.europa.eu answers all queries relating to personal data. You have the right to lodge a complaint with the European Data Protection Supervisor at any time if you consider that your rights under Regulation (EU) 2018/1725 have been infringed as a result of the processing. 1. Regulation (EU) 2018/1725 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 23 October 2018 on the protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data by the Union institutions, bodies, offices and agencies and on the free movement of such data, and repealing Regulation (EC) No 45/2001 and Decision No 1247/2002/EC. 2. Your personal data is processed based on your consent in accordance with Article 5.1 (d) Regulation No. 2018/1725.

The European Central Bank (ECB) confirms that a member of staff has been diagnosed with coronavirus, COVID-19. In line with the advice of local health authorities the colleague is receiving the appropriate medical care.

We are committed to respecting the privacy of our colleague at this time and will take all necessary steps to ensure the welfare of our staff. Around 100 colleagues who worked in proximity with the staff member have been informed and, as a precaution, will work from home temporarily. The ECB is undertaking a deep clean of potentially affected office spaces.

We wish our colleague a speedy recovery and thank all other staff for their continued commitment. We have previously announced measures taken as a precaution against the spread of the virus, including restricting business travel, further extending home working options and cancelling or postponing conferences and meetings. The ECB on Monday successfully conducted a large scale test of its remote working facilities, asking all staff to work from home for the day while remaining fully operational as an institution.

 

Related Posts

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 6 March 2020

Orsolya Majláth

European Court of Justice

Orsolya Majláth

Declaration of the High Representative on behalf of the EU on the start of the criminal trial on the downing of flight MH17

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *