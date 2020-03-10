The European Central Bank (ECB) confirms that a member of staff has been diagnosed with coronavirus, COVID-19. In line with the advice of local health authorities the colleague is receiving the appropriate medical care.

We are committed to respecting the privacy of our colleague at this time and will take all necessary steps to ensure the welfare of our staff. Around 100 colleagues who worked in proximity with the staff member have been informed and, as a precaution, will work from home temporarily. The ECB is undertaking a deep clean of potentially affected office spaces.

We wish our colleague a speedy recovery and thank all other staff for their continued commitment. We have previously announced measures taken as a precaution against the spread of the virus, including restricting business travel, further extending home working options and cancelling or postponing conferences and meetings. The ECB on Monday successfully conducted a large scale test of its remote working facilities, asking all staff to work from home for the day while remaining fully operational as an institution.