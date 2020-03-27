Coronavirus: Boris Johnson is Infected

Europe
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Coronavirus: Boris Johnson is Infected

It has been announced today (27th March) that Boris Johnson, British PM, is also infected.

He was tested for coronavirus and turned out to be infected. Now, Boris Johnson is in quarantine.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.

Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives”

— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

 

24.hu

Photo: Tolga AKMEN / AFP

