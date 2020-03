Hungarian food safety authority Nébih said it detected avian flu virus H5N8 at a duck farm in Bács-Kiskun County (S Hungary). Nébih said it had started to destroy the 32,000 ducks on the farm. It has also established a 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone around the site. Nébih said the obligation to keep poultry in enclosed areas is still in force. Avian flu was last detected in Hungary in January 2020.

MTI