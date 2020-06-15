Spain brings forward reopening of borders to Schengen area

Spain will reopen its borders with Schengen zone countries on 22 June – except for its border with Portugal.
The Spain-Portugal border will instead be opened on 1 July.
The decision was announced on Sunday by Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez, at the weekly video conference with regional presidents that have been held since the coronavirus outbreak.
As cases and deaths decreased, Spain has been slowly removing the strict measures put in place to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.
The lifting of borders to travel from EU countries was previously planned for 1 July, but has been brought forward, as Spain joins a number of its European neighbours in attempting to reinvigorate an economy that has been hard-hit by the pandemic.
