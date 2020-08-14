Statement by the International Contact Group on Venezuela: Argentina joining the Group

Europe
Amira DhifallahLeave a Comment on Statement by the International Contact Group on Venezuela: Argentina joining the Group

The Members of the International Contact Group (ICG) on Venezuela are pleased to inform that Argentina has joined the ICG. They welcome Argentina’s commitment to contribute to a peaceful and democratic solution to the crisis in Venezuela and look forward to the positive role this country will play as part of the ICG’s efforts.

The International Contact Group will now bring together Argentina, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Panama, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom and Uruguay in a common effort to foster support to a peaceful and democratic way out of the crisis in Venezuela and to facilitate the access and increase of humanitarian aid to that country, particularly in the current context of an expanding Covid-19 pandemic.

eeas.europa.eu

pixabay

Related Posts

LMP Calls on Government to Publish Planned Measures for 2nd Wave

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Phase II of HuF 11.5 BN Liszt Ferenc Passenger Pier Opens

Tóháti Zsuzsa

State aid: European Commission approves €2 billion Italian guarantee scheme to support trade credit insurance market in the context of the coronavirus outbreak

Amira Dhifallah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *