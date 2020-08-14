Statement by the International Contact Group on Venezuela: Argentina joining the Group

The Members of the International Contact Group (ICG) on Venezuela are pleased to inform that Argentina has joined the ICG. They welcome Argentina’s commitment to contribute to a peaceful and democratic solution to the crisis in Venezuela and look forward to the positive role this country will play as part of the ICG’s efforts.

The International Contact Group will now bring together Argentina, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Panama, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom and Uruguay in a common effort to foster support to a peaceful and democratic way out of the crisis in Venezuela and to facilitate the access and increase of humanitarian aid to that country, particularly in the current context of an expanding Covid-19 pandemic.

