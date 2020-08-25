PM: Hungary Ukraine’s Partner in Good Neighborly Cooperation

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has expressed support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and good neighbourly relations, as well as his readiness to discuss open issues in a letter to Denys Shmyhal, his Ukrainian counterpart.

In his letter, marking Ukraine’s independence day, Orbán said that “Hungary has supported Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity from the beginning, and will continue to do so in future”, and welcomed the Ukrainian government’s readiness to discuss issues in bilateral relations. Orbán said he trusted that open issues could be resolved through high level political and technical dialogue, respecting the right of ethnic minorities. The Hungarian government will be partner in efforts aimed at building cooperation on a basis of mutual trust and good neighbourly relations, the prime minister added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay