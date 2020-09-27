Azerbaijan and Armenia clash over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region

Clashes have broken out between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, with at least one Azerbaijani helicopter shot down.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said Azerbaijan had launched an air and artillery attack. Azerbaijan said it was responding to shelling along the whole front, and that civilians were killed and wounded. The long-running conflict has flared up again in recent months.

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan were part of the Soviet Union before its collapse in 1991. For four decades they have been stuck in an unresolved conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but controlled by ethnic Armenians. Border fighting in July killed at least 16 people, prompting the largest popular demonstration for years in the Azerbaijani capital Baku calling for full mobilisation and the recapture of the region.

What are the two sides saying?

The Armenian Defence Ministry said an attack on civilian settlements, including the regional capital Stepanakert, began at 08:10 local time (04:10 GMT). It said it had shot down two helicopters and three drones, and destroyed three tanks. “Our response will be proportionate, and the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan bears full responsibility for the situation,” it said in a statement.