France teacher attack: Four pupils held over beheading

Tens of thousands of people took part in rallies across the country on Sunday to honour Mr Paty and defend freedom of speech. A ceremony paying tribute to Mr Paty, who was 47, will be held at the Sorbonne University in Paris on Wednesday.

A man named as 18-year-old Abdoulakh A was shot dead by police on Friday after killing Mr Paty close to his school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, a north-west suburb of Paris.

What’s the latest from the investigation?

Four school pupils who may have helped identify Mr Paty to his killer in exchange for payment have been detained, a judicial source told the AFP news agency on Monday.

This brings to a total of 15 the number of people taken into custody in the aftermath of the murder.

The killer’s grandfather, parents and 17-year-old brother were detained shortly after the gruesome attack.