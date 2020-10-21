EIT Awards 2020: announcement of nominees

The European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) is today unveiling the list of 28 outstanding entrepreneurs from across Europe nominated for the EIT Awards 2020.

The nominees will compete in four categories: the EIT Venture Award celebrating outstanding start-ups and scale-ups; the EIT Change Award recognising top graduates from EIT entrepreneurial education programmes; the EIT Innovators Award for individuals and teams that have developed high impact innovative products; and the EIT Woman Award, putting the spotlight on inspiring female entrepreneurs and leaders. In addition, the public has the opportunity to vote for their favorite innovation in the EIT Public Award.

Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, responsible for the EIT, said: “Through the EIT, the EU invests in its brightest innovators as they help to create a greener, healthier, and more sustainable society for Europe’s citizens. The nominees for this year’s Awards are based in 13 countries and are a testament to the EIT’s ability to identify and drive the most promising innovation projects. I congratulate them all on reaching this stage and I look forward to the EIT Awards 2020 ceremony in December.’‘

Each award in the four main categories comes with a monetary prize of €50,000 (first place), €20,000 (second place), and €10,000 (third place). Nominees will pitch their innovations publicly online on 8 December, and the winners in the five categories will be announced in a live award ceremony on 9 December.

The full list of nominees and their innovations can be found here. Online voting for the EIT Public Award will commence on 16 November at www.eitawards.eu. More information is available in the EIT press release.

