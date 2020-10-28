On 26 October 2020, the Office’s Executive Director, Christian Archambeau, participated in the IP20+ Global Intellectual Property Challenges Forum, organised by the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) and held in the margins of the Saudi G20 Presidency.

The event, initially planned to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was changed to an online forum due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Forum brought together the Heads of IP offices operating in the G20 countries, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), and other valued guests from all over the world to establish the priorities in response to global pandemics and emergencies, such as harmonising IP operation measures, sharing IP policies and disseminating IP knowledge.

Based on the above priorities, the G20 IP offices released a Joint Statement sharing their common recognition of the importance of IP and agreement on the future direction of the IP20+ initiatives to overcome global risks.

The text of the Joint Statement can be found here.

