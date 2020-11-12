Euro area securities issues statistics: September 2020

The annual growth rate of the outstanding amount of debt securities issued by euro area residents increased from 7.7% in August 2020 to 8.0% in September

For the outstanding amount of listed shares issued by euro area residents, the annual growth rate increased from 0.3% in August 2020 to 0.8% in September

Debt securities

New issuance of debt securities by euro area residents totalled EUR 764.6 billion in September 2020. Redemptions amounted to EUR 637.7 billion and net issues to EUR 126.8 billion. The annual growth rate of outstanding debt securities issued by euro area residents increased from 7.7% in August 2020 to 8.0% in September.

Data for debt securities

Breakdown by maturity

The annual growth rate of outstanding short-term debt securities decreased from 20.5% in August 2020 to 20.1% in September. For long-term debt securities, the annual growth rate increased from 6.6% in August 2020 to 7.0% in September. The annual growth rate of outstanding fixed rate long-term debt securities was 7.6% in September 2020, compared with 7.5% in August. The annual growth rate of outstanding variable rate long-term debt securities was 0.4% in September 2020, compared with 0.2% in August.

Data for breakdown by maturity

Breakdown by sector

As regards the sectoral breakdown, the annual growth rate of outstanding debt securities issued by non-financial corporations decreased from 12.2% in August 2020 to 11.7% in September. For the monetary financial institutions (MFIs) sector, this growth rate was 2.7% in September 2020, compared with 2.8% in August. The annual growth rate of outstanding debt securities issued by financial corporations other than MFIs increased from 4.5% in August 2020 to 5.0% in September. For the general government, this growth rate increased from 10.9% in August 2020 to 11.5% in September.

The annual rate of change of outstanding short-term debt securities issued by MFIs decreased from -12.2% in August 2020 to -12.7% in September. The annual growth rate of outstanding long-term debt securities issued by MFIs was 5.1% in September 2020, compared with 5.2% in August.

Data for breakdown by sector

Breakdown by currency

Concerning the currency breakdown, the annual growth rate of outstanding euro-denominated debt securities increased from 9.1% in August 2020 to 9.4% in September. For debt securities in other currencies, this rate of change was -0.1% in September 2020, compared with -0.3% in August.

Data for breakdown by currency

Listed shares

New issuance of listed shares by euro area residents totalled EUR 42.1 billion in September 2020. Redemptions amounted to EUR 1.4 billion and net issues to EUR 40.7 billion. The annual growth rate of the outstanding amount of listed shares issued by euro area residents (excluding valuation changes) increased from 0.3% in August 2020 to 0.8% in September. The annual growth rate of listed shares issued by non-financial corporations increased from 0.3% in August 2020 to 0.7% in September. For MFIs, the corresponding rate of change was -0.1% in September 2020, the same as in August. For financial corporations other than MFIs, this growth rate increased from 0.5% in August 2020 to 2.1% in September.

The market value of the outstanding amount of listed shares issued by euro area residents totalled EUR 7,555.9 billion at the end of September 2020. Compared with EUR 8,183.4 billion at the end of September 2019, this represents an annual decrease of -7.7% in the value of the stock of listed shares in September 2020, down from -1.5% in August.

Data for listed shares

Notes:

Unless otherwise indicated, data relate to non-seasonally adjusted statistics. In addition to the developments for September 2020, this statistical release incorporates minor revisions to the data for previous periods. The annual growth rates are based on financial transactions that occur when an institutional unit incurs or redeems liabilities, they are not affected by the impact of any other changes which do not arise from transactions.

Hyperlinks in the main body of the statistical release and in annex tables lead to data that may change with subsequent releases as a result of revisions. Figures shown in annex tables are a snapshot of the data as at the time of the current release.

The next statistical release on euro area securities issues will be published on 10 December 2020.

