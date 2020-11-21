Commission invests €3.9 million to support investigative journalism and media freedom

Today, the European Commission launched a call for proposals of €3.9 million to further support cross-border investigations as well as to map and address violations of press and media freedom.

Vice-President for Values and Transparency, Věra Jourová, said: “More than ever journalists are facing threats, from online harassment to physical attacks, from political pressure to the lack of job security. When journalists are in danger, democracy is in danger. This is why we are funding projects which will directly support journalists who need it with legal and practical assistance as well as with grants for cross-border investigations.”

Thierry Breton, Commissioner for the Internal Market, added: “I welcome the launch of this call for proposals, which, besides supporting collaboration on journalistic investigations into topical societal issues, will also help equipping journalists with the skills and technological know-how. It will foster innovation and diversity in news media production and distribution.”

The call aims for example at legally and materially supporting investigative journalists training, promoting content sharing, co-creation and translation of journalistic pieces of general interest and monitoring press and media freedom violations to ensure the general public and European institutions are provided with reliable and comprehensive information. It is aimed at NGOs, international organisations, and academia, with each project expected to involve partners from at least two countries, with project coordinators based in the EU.

This call for proposals is part of a series of EU co-funded projects to support media pluralism and freedom detailed in this factsheet.

The deadline for submissions is 20 January 2021.

ec.europa.eu

pixabay