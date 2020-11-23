‘A kindergarten for divers’: World’s deepest swimming pool opens its doors in Poland

The world’s deepest swimming pool opened on Saturday in the Polish town of Mszczonow, near Warsaw.

The swimming pool, called ‘Deepspot,’ is 45.4-metres-deep and filled with 8,000 cubic metres of water – more than twenty times the volume of a standard 25-meter-long pool.

The venue features reproductions of underwater caves and Mayan ruins, as well as a small shipwreck that can be explored.

Unlike ordinary pools, the ‘Deepspot’ complex can accommodate customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it is considered a training centre for divers.

“There is no beautiful fish or coral reefs here, so it is not a substitute for the sea, but it is really a good place to learn and train in order to dive safely,” said Przemyslaw Kacprzak, a 39-year-old scuba instructor who was among those attending the swimming pool’s opening.

“And that’s funny! It’s like a kindergarten for divers!” he added.

The swimming pool is also going to be used by firefighters and the army.

The construction lasted two years and cost 40 million zlotys (€8.9 million). Around 5,000 cubic metres of concrete were used.

Despite its immense size, ‘Deepspot’ is however set to lose its crown soon, as a new, 50-meter-deep swimming pool, called ‘Abyss,’ is set to open in Merseyside, UK, in 2021.

euronews.com

pixabay