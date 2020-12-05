Semjén Urges Transylvania Hungarians Outside Romania to Back RMDSZ in Election

Hungarian Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjén urged Transylvanian Hungarians living outside Romania to support the ethnic Hungarian RMDSZ party in Romania’s parliamentary elections this Sunday.

“It is not just those living in Romania who should vote but also the hundreds of thousands or millions in the diaspora,” the deputy PM in charge of Hungarian communities abroad, church policy and national and ethnic minorities said on social media. If members of the diaspora do not vote in large enough numbers, Hungarians may not be able to secure the level of representation they need in Bucharest, Semjén said.

hungarymatters.hu