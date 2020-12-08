Orbán Congratulates Romania RMDSZ on Election Result

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has congratulated Romania’s ethnic Hungarian RMDSZ party on the results it achieved in Sunday’s general election, saying that Hungarian representation remained strong in the Romanian parliament, the PM’s press chief said.

In a letter to RMDSZ head Hunor Kelemen, Orbán noted the challenges the coronavirus epidemic had posed during the elections, Bertalan Havasi said on Monday. The difficulties have also shown, however, that “exemplary cooperation” between Hungarian parties in the country was justified, Orbán said, and congratulated Kelemen on the results.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay