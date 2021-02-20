Mayor of Tekirdağ Receives Hungarian Order of Merit Officer’s Cross

Kadir Albayrak, the mayor of Tekirdağ, received the Hungarian Order of Merit Officer’s Cross at the northwest Turkish town’s Hungarian memorial site Rákóczi Museum.

Hungarian President János Áder granted the Officer’s Cross to Tekirdag’s mayor last March 15 but the awards ceremony was postponed as a result of the coronavirus epidemic. Albayrak received the award on Thursday, coinciding with this 72nd birthday, from Hungary’s ambassador in Ankara, Viktor Mátis. It was granted in recognition of his efforts to strengthen Hungarian-Turkish relations, especially nurturing the historical memories of Ferenc II Rákóczi and the Hungarian colony that lived in Tekirdağ in the 18th century.

hungarymatters.hu