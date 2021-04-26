Companies must review registrations transferred from the UK

All transfers of registrations following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU have now been completed. More than 8 000 UK-based registrations have been successfully transferred to companies in the EU, EEA or Northern Ireland. These companies must review and, if needed, update the information in these registrations.

As the transfers have now been completed, safety information may need to be reviewed and updated, and administrative information, such as the company’s role in the supply chain, may also need to be revised by the new registrant.

If an update is required, registrants have up to three months to update administrative information or up to six, nine or 12 months for more complex updates. These timelines have been clarified in the Commission’s Implementing Regulation on dossier updates. The obligation to update applies to REACH registrations and previously notified substances (NONS) under the Dangerous Substances Directive.

All information in a registration dossier is checked for completeness, whether it is newly submitted or was already previously included in the registration. Since March 2021, ECHA also checks the completeness of the chemical safety reports.

Information on how to update a registration dossier is available on ECHA’s website.

If you have questions regarding how to update your dossier in IUCLID, contact ECHA Helpdesk.

Now that the transfer of all registrations has been completed, 2 964 UK-registrations were not transferred, and are therefore legally void. These are now indicated as ‘revoked’ in ECHA’s database and on ECHA’s website.

Background

Under REACH, companies are responsible for collecting information on the properties and uses of the substances they manufacture or import above one tonne a year.

This information is communicated to ECHA through a registration dossier containing the hazard information and, where relevant, an assessment of the potential risks that the use of the substance may pose as well as how these risks should be controlled.

The deadlines that need to be followed have been clarified in the Commission’s Implementing Regulation on dossier updates ((EU)2020/1435).

