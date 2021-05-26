“Costs of Climate Protection Should Be Borne By Top Polluters”

The Hungarian government believes that the costs of the fight against climate change should be borne by the world’s biggest polluting companies rather than by households, László Palkovics, the minister of innovation and technology, said in Brussels on Tuesday.

Speaking to Hungarian reporters, Palkovics said Hungary opposed the idea of adding apartment buildings to the European Union’s emissions trading scheme, arguing that doing so could cost an average Hungarian family up to 300,000 forints (EUR 862) a year. Palkovics called Hungary a “climate champion”, noting that it had managed to reduce its CO2 emissions by 33% against 1990 levels by as early as 2018. Hungary is also committed to reducing its emissions by 55% by 2030 and to being carbon-free by 2050, he added.

hungarymatters.hu