Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 9 July 2021

In the week ending 9 July 2021 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) decreased by EUR 0.1 billion to EUR 311.1 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem’s open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) fell by EUR 5.3 billion to EUR 1,423.4 billion.

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro (asset item 4) decreased by EUR 2.4 billion to EUR 10.7 billion, mainly owing to Eurosystem operations providing euro liquidity to non-euro area central banks (further details can be found on the ECB’s website under “Central bank liquidity lines”).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 27.4 billion to EUR 5,951.9 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities portfolios Reported value as at 9 July 2021 Weekly change – purchases Weekly change – redemptions Covered bond purchase programme 1 EUR 0.4 billion – – Securities Markets Programme EUR 17.1 billion – – Covered bond purchase programme 2 EUR 2.4 billion – – Covered bond purchase programme 3 EUR 292.7 billion +EUR 0.8 billion -EUR 0.2 billion Asset-backed securities purchase programme EUR 28.3 billion +EUR 0.1 billion -EUR 0.0 billion Public sector purchase programme EUR 2,419.7 billion +EUR 10.1 billion -EUR 10.2 billion Corporate sector purchase programme EUR 283.8 billion +EUR 1.4 billion – Pandemic emergency purchase programme EUR 1,207.8 billion +EUR 25.3 billion -EUR 3.2 billion

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

