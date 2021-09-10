Euro area securities issues statistics: July 2021

Debt securities

New issuances of debt securities by euro area residents totalled EUR 759.6 billion in July 2021. Redemptions amounted to EUR 670.6 billion and hence net issues to EUR 89.0 billion. The annual growth rate of outstanding debt securities issued by euro area residents was 4.3% in July 2021, compared with 4.2% in June.

Breakdown by maturity

The annual rate of change of outstanding short-term debt securities decreased from -8.1% in June 2021 to -8.9% in July. For long-term debt securities, the annual growth rate was 5.6% in July 2021, compared with 5.5% in June. The annual growth rate of outstanding fixed rate long-term debt securities was 6.2% in July 2021, compared with 6.1% in June. The annual rate of change of outstanding variable rate long-term debt securities increased from 0.0% in June 2021 to 0.4% in July.

Breakdown by sector

As regards the sectoral breakdown, the annual growth rate of outstanding debt securities issued by non-financial corporations decreased from 4.2% in June 2021 to 3.8% in July. For the monetary financial institutions (MFIs) sector, this rate of change increased from -0.4% in June 2021 to 0.3% in July. The annual growth rate of outstanding debt securities issued by financial corporations other than MFIs increased from 3.1% in June 2021 to 3.8% in July. For the general government, this growth rate decreased from 6.9% in June 2021 to 6.5% in July.

The annual rate of change of outstanding short-term debt securities issued by MFIs was -8.6% in July 2021, compared with -9.9% in June. The annual growth rate of outstanding long-term debt securities issued by MFIs increased from 0.9% in June 2021 to 1.4% in July.

Breakdown by currency

Concerning the currency breakdown, the annual growth rate of outstanding euro-denominated debt securities was 5.0% in July 2021, unchanged from June. For debt securities denominated in other currencies, this rate of change increased from -0.4% in June 2021 to 0.2% in July.

Listed shares

New issuances of listed shares by euro area residents totalled EUR 6.6 billion in July 2021. Redemptions amounted to EUR 4.4 billion and hence net issues to EUR 2.1 billion. The annual growth rate of the outstanding amount of listed shares issued by euro area residents (excluding valuation changes) was 2.4% in July 2021, compared with 2.5% in June. The annual growth rate of listed shares issued by non-financial corporations was 1.7% in July 2021, unchanged from June. For MFIs, the corresponding growth rate was 1.8% in July 2021, also unchanged from June. For financial corporations other than MFIs, this growth rate was 6.5% in July 2021, compared with 6.4% in June.

The market value of the outstanding amount of listed shares issued by euro area residents totalled EUR 9,874.9 billion at the end of July 2021. Compared with EUR 7,436.2 billion at the end of July 2020, this represents an annual increase of 32.8% in the value of the stock of listed shares in July 2021, up from 30.4% in June.