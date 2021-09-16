Áder Urges Joint EU Action to Handle Migration, Climate Crisis, Public Debt

President János Áder urged joint European Union efforts to manage migration, climate change and public debt during a meeting of the Arraiolos Group in Rome on Wednesday.

He told a press conference after the 16th Arraiolos Group meeting that the EU must enhance action against human smugglers and terrorists and it should expand resources available for rebuilding humanitarian zones. Commenting on the management of public debt, he said several countries had suffered from such debt before the coronavirus pandemic already and Covid has only further deepened the crisis. Urgent joint action is needed to handle the problem, he added. Regarding the climate situation, he said the world was currently further away from fulfilling the Paris climate targets than six years ago, when they were first presented.

