Hungary to Send 1,000 Boxes of Favipiravir to Romania

The Hungarian government will send 1,000 boxes of the antiviral drug favipiravir to Romania early next week to assist the neighbouring country’s coronavirus pandemic defence efforts, the foreign minister said on Friday.

“The fourth wave of the pandemic is, no doubt, here. Those who have not been vaccinated will easily get into trouble, as it has been the case around the world,” Péter Szijjártó said on Facebook. “Countries with a low vaccination rate are facing more serious problems.” In Romania “everything is happening all at once”, Szijjártó said, referring to the most recent hospital fire. He said Hungary aimed to provide help to its neighbours and is in regular contact with Hunor Kelemen, Romania’s deputy prime minister. Consultations on further help will be continued, the minister said. “In a first step, we will send 1,000 boxes of favipiravir early next week. This medicine can help prevent or treat serious symptoms,” Szijjártó said, adding that effective pandemic protection efforts in neighbouring countries would also benefit Hungary.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay