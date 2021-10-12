Euro area securities issues statistics: August 2021

Debt securities

New issuances of debt securities by euro area residents totalled EUR 547.5 billion in August 2021. Redemptions amounted to EUR 526.9 billion and hence net issues to EUR 20.6 billion. The annual growth rate of outstanding debt securities issued by euro area residents decreased from 4.5% in July 2021 to 4.1% in August.

Data for debt securities

Breakdown by maturity

The annual rate of change of outstanding short-term debt securities was -8.8% in August 2021, compared with -8.6% in July. For long-term debt securities, the annual growth rate decreased from 5.8% in July 2021 to 5.3% in August. The annual growth rate of outstanding fixed rate long-term debt securities decreased from 6.2% in July 2021 to 5.8% in August. The annual growth rate of outstanding variable rate long-term debt securities was 1.0% in August 2021, compared with 1.1% in July.

Data for breakdown by maturity

Breakdown by sector

As regards the sectoral breakdown, the annual growth rate of outstanding debt securities issued by non-financial corporations decreased from 3.7% in July 2021 to 3.4% in August. For the monetary financial institutions (MFIs) sector, this growth rate increased from 0.2% in July 2021 to 0.7% in August. The annual growth rate of outstanding debt securities issued by financial corporations other than MFIs decreased from 5.0% in July 2021 to 4.3% in August. For the general government, this growth rate decreased from 6.5% in July 2021 to 5.7% in August.

The annual rate of change of outstanding short-term debt securities issued by MFIs was -4.6% in August 2021, compared with -8.5% in July. The annual growth rate of outstanding long-term debt securities issued by MFIs was 1.4% in August 2021, unchanged from July.

Data for breakdown by sector

Breakdown by currency

Concerning the currency breakdown, the annual growth rate of outstanding euro-denominated debt securities decreased from 5.2% in July 2021 to 4.7% in August. For debt securities denominated in other currencies, this growth rate was 0.2% in August 2021, unchanged from July.

Data for breakdown by currency

Listed shares

New issuances of listed shares by euro area residents totalled EUR 31.2 billion in August 2021. Redemptions amounted to EUR 14.0 billion and hence net issues to EUR 17.2 billion. The annual growth rate of the outstanding amount of listed shares issued by euro area residents (excluding valuation changes) was 2.5% in August 2021, compared with 2.4% in July. The annual growth rate of listed shares issued by non-financial corporations was 1.5% in August 2021, compared with 1.7% in July. For MFIs, the corresponding growth rate was 1.8% in August 2021, unchanged from July. For financial corporations other than MFIs, this growth rate increased from 6.5% in July 2021 to 7.6% in August.

The market value of the outstanding amount of listed shares issued by euro area residents totalled EUR 10,178.8 billion at the end of August 2021. Compared with EUR 7,723.1 billion at the end of August 2020, this represents an annual increase of 31.8% in the value of the stock of listed shares in August 2021, down from 33.3% in July.

Data for listed shares