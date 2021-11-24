Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 19 November 2021

In the week ending 19 November 2021 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) decreased by EUR 0.1 billion to EUR 321.3 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem’s open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) fell by EUR 36.5 billion to EUR 1,438.9 billion, mainly owing to the change in the level of the deposit facility (liability item 2.2).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) decreased by EUR 78.1 billion to EUR 6,071.2 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities portfolios Reported value as at 19 November 2021 Weekly change – purchases Weekly change – redemptions Covered bond purchase programme 1 EUR 0.4 billion – – Securities Markets Programme EUR 6.5 billion – – Covered bond purchase programme 2 EUR 2.4 billion – – Covered bond purchase programme 3 EUR 297.0 billion +EUR 0.9 billion -EUR 0.4 billion Asset-backed securities purchase programme EUR 28.8 billion +EUR 0.7 billion -EUR 0.1 billion Public sector purchase programme EUR 2,477.1 billion +EUR 6.9 billion -EUR 0.2 billion Corporate sector purchase programme EUR 307.4 billion +EUR 2.2 billion -EUR 0.2 billion Pandemic emergency purchase programme EUR 1,520.8 billion +EUR 20.2 billion -EUR 0.8 billion

Revisions to some items in the statement published on 16 November 2021

On account of revisions to some assets and liabilities, it has been necessary to update the consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 12 November 2021 (published on 16 November 2021). The following table provides an overview of the items affected:

Asset items: Revised amount Published amount 2 Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency EUR 490,583 million EUR 489,666 million 2.2 Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets EUR 275,681 million EUR 274,764 million 3 Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency EUR 26,765 million EUR 24,044 million 6 Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro EUR 29,107 million EUR 23,124 million Liability items: 3 Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro EUR 40,870 million EUR 34,887 million 7 Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency EUR 15,485 million EUR 12,764 million 8 Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency EUR 4,353 million EUR 3,437 million 8.1 Deposits, balances and other liabilities EUR 4,353 million EUR 3,437 million

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

