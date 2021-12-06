“Hungary Has Interest in Ukraine’s Security, Development”

Hungary has an interest in Ukraine developing as a country of security, Péter Szijjártó, Hungary’s minister of foreign affairs and trade, said on Facebook on Friday.

“We are celebrating the 30th anniversary of Hungarian-Ukrainian diplomatic relations this year. Three decades ago Hungary was among the first countries to recognise Ukraine’s independence,” he said. As a neighbouring country, Hungary has always had an interest in the security and development of Ukraine, Szijjártó said.

“Over the past few years, however, infringements of the rights of Transcarpathia’s ethnic Hungarian community have had a very harmful impact on bilateral relations. We would like to see Hungarian-Ukrainian cooperation be based again on mutual respect as soon as possible,” Szijjártó said.

This endeavour was confirmed by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán during a brief phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier on Friday, the minister said.

hungarymatters.hu