Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 7 January 2022

Europe
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 7 January 2022

In the week ending 7 January 2022 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) decreased by EUR 2.4 billion to EUR 326.6 billion, owing to customer and portfolio transactions and the maturity of US dollar liquidity-providing operations.

As a result of the Eurosystem’s open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) increased by EUR 134.4 billion to EUR 1,554.5 billion. This was due primarily to the change in the level of the deposit facility (liability item 2.2).

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro (asset item 4) decreased by EUR 3 billion to EUR 10 billion, mainly owing to maturing Eurosystem operations providing euro liquidity to non-euro area central banks (further details can be found on the ECB’s website under “Central bank liquidity lines”).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 244 billion to EUR 6,080.1 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities portfolios Reported value as at 7 January 2022 Weekly change – purchases Weekly change – redemptions
Covered bond purchase programme 1 EUR 0.4 billion
Securities Markets Programme EUR 6.5 billion
Covered bond purchase programme 2 EUR 2.4 billion
Covered bond purchase programme 3 EUR 298.7 billion +EUR 0.5 billion
Asset-backed securities purchase programme EUR 28.6 billion +EUR 0.2 billion -EUR 0.1 billion
Public sector purchase programme EUR 2,486.8 billion +EUR 6.4 billion -EUR 6.7 billion
Corporate sector purchase programme EUR 310.2 billion +EUR 0.6 billion
Pandemic emergency purchase programme EUR 1,589.4 billion +EUR 10.7 billion -EUR 1.9 billion

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

 

