Zelensky: The Next 24 Hours Will Be Critical

The next 24 hours will be crucial for Ukraine, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday.

Downing Street was informed that Johnson and Zelensky had another telephone conversation at dawn, and the British prime minister praised the courage and heroic resistance shown by the Ukrainian people since the Russian invasion.

Johnson assured the Ukrainian president that London will do its utmost to get the defense aid sent by Britain and its allies to Ukraine. Zelensky, said a spokesman for the London prime minister’s office, called the next 24-hour period crucial for Ukraine. The British prime minister and Ukrainian head of state have spoken to each other on the phone every day since the start of the Russian invasion, and they agreed to remain in close contact during Monday morning’s conversation. According to Downing Street, the British Prime Minister has confirmed that Britain strongly supports Ukraine’s sovereignty.

The British Home Office announced visa facilitation for Ukrainian family members of British citizens on Sunday night.

According to the Ministry’s statement, relatives of British citizens who are not British citizens living in Ukraine can apply for a family immigrant visa free of charge. According to the Department, this is possible if the applicant is married to a British citizen, in a civil partnership or cohabiting relationship. In the case of a partnership, it must be proved that this relationship has lasted for at least two years. Visa facilitation also applies to Ukrainians under the age of 18 whose parents are British and to those who have children under the age of 18 who are British nationals.

As the British visa department in Kiev is currently closed, applicants can apply for a visa in Lviv and neighboring countries, including Hungary, the UK Home Office said. The ministry has also announced temporary concessions for Ukrainian citizens who are in the UK and are unable to return home after their visa expires. The measure will allow them to extend their stay in the UK without having to leave the country.

