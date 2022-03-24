New European Scientific Advisory Board on Climate Change appointed

The members of the new European Scientific Advisory Board on Climate Change have been designated today, making the new independent advisory body ready to provide the European Union (EU) with scientific knowledge, expertise and advice relating to climate change. The Advisory Board’s work will underpin the EU’s climate action and efforts to reach climate neutrality by 2050.

The European Climate Law includes the establishment of a European Scientific Advisory Board on Climate Change, composed of 15 independent senior scientific experts covering a broad range of relevant disciplines.

The Advisory Board will provide independent scientific advice on EU measures and climate targets and their coherence with the European Climate Law and the EU’s international commitments under the Paris Agreement.

Following an open, fair and transparent selection procedure, the EEA Management Board appointed the following 15 members (in alphabetical order):

Maarten van Aalst, University of Twente

Jette Bredahl Jacobsen, University of Copenhagen

Constantinos Cartalis, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens

Suraje Dessai, University of Leeds

Laura Díaz Anadón, University of Cambridge

Ottmar Edenhofer, Technische Universität in Berlin

Vera Eory, Scotland's Rural College

Edgar Hertwich, Norwegian University of Science and Technology in Trondheim

Lena Kitzing, Technical University of Denmark

Elena López-Gunn, ICATALIST

Lars J. Nilsson, Lund University

Keywan Riahi, International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis

Joeri Rogelj, Grantham Institute of the Imperial College London

Nicolaas Schrijver, Leiden University

Jean-Francois Soussana, French National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and the Environment

The Advisory Board will build on the best available and most recent scientific evidence, including the latest reports of the IPCC and other national and international bodies. It will follow a fully transparent process and make its reports publicly available.

The first tasks of the Advisory Board will be to elect its chairperson and to define its work programme. The Advisory Board will be supported in its work by a Secretariat hosted by the European Environment Agency.

Background

The European Climate Law, adopted in June 2021, sets out a binding objective of climate neutrality in the EU by 2050 in pursuit of the long-term temperature goal set out in the Paris Agreement. It also provides a framework for achieving progress in pursuit of the global adaptation goal established in the Paris Agreement.

To support the achievement of these objectives the European Climate Law also provides for the establishment of a European Scientific Advisory Board on Climate Change. The European Scientific Advisory Board on Climate Change is established through an amendment of the founding regulation of the EEA.

The members of the Advisory Board are appointed in a personal capacity for a term of four years, renewable once. They will give their positions completely independently of the Member States and the EU institutions. No more than two members of the Advisory Board can hold the nationality of the same Member State.

eea.europa.eu