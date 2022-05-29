Ukraine Remark on Oil Pipeline “Unacceptable”

A recent remark by an adviser to Ukraine’s energy minister concerning the Friendship oil pipeline are “shocking and unacceptable”, a foreign ministry official has said.

Tamás Menczer, state secretary in charge of foreign relations, said on Facebook that he had held talks with Ukraine’s ambassador to Budapest, and noted that Hungary is helping everyone in need, and the adviser’s remark that “something” might “happen” to the pipeline were “unacceptable”. Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Hungary has been carrying out the largest humanitarian action in its history, with some 720,000 refugees having arrived so far and everyone offered food and shelter, the state helping children to get education and parents to get work, Menczer said. The total amount of aid shipments sent to Ukraine so far stands close to 2,000 tonnes, he added.

At a donor conference in Warsaw, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó presented a five-point aid proposal whereby Hungary is ready to rebuild hospitals and schools in Ukraine and to supply mobile homes, he said. Scholarships have been offered to Ukrainian students, and Hungary is ready to provide medical services to injured Ukrainian soldiers and special treatment to 130 Ukrainian children, he added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay