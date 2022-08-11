Around 12,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Tuesday

Fully 6,174 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Tuesday, while another 5,833 from Ukraine crossed from Romania, the national police headquarters (ORFK) said.

 

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 183 people, ORFK told MTI on Wednesday. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it added. Budapest received 440 people, 163 children among them, by train, ORFK said.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

