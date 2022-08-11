Covid – 18,078 New Cases Last Week, 80 Fatalities

Fully 18,078 new Covid-19 cases were registered last week, while 80 people died in connection with the virus, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday in a round-up of last week’s data.

Altogether 6,414,563 have been vaccinated, with 6,201,022 having received a second shot, 3,890,728 a third, and 324,187 a fourth. Fully 2,005,399 Covid cases have been registered in Hungary since the start of the outbreak and 46,966 have died. Currently there are 49,526 active infections and 1,501 Covid patients are hospitalised, 22 intubated on a ventilator. Fully 1,908,907 people have made a recovery.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay