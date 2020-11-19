Lockdown in Satu Mare – Seven Romanian County Seats Have Already Been Quarantined

Satu Mare (Szatmárnémeti – Romania) has also been quarantined as the number of new coronavirus infections diagnosed in one day exceeded ten thousand again on Wednesday.

However, the new record in Romania is little different from the one two weeks ago, so authorities hope: the emergence of the epidemic has been halted and the spread of infections has become more or less even. On Wednesday, another 168 deaths were reported by the GCS. The epidemic has so far claimed almost 9,500 lives in Romania.

From Thursday (19th November) – after Zilah, Baia Mare, Slobozia, Sibiu and Gyulafehérvár – two more county seats will be quarantined: the two-week-long quarantine will take effect in Satu Mare from midnight and in Bistrița from 5 am. Residents can only go to the streets or leave the town if they have well-founded reasons, such as work, shopping, urgent medical care, and they must have a pre-written statement. People over the age of 65 can only leave their homes between 10 am and 2 pm, shops can be open from 6 am to 8 pm, and the malls are closed at the weekends.

