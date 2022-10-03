Nearly 12,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Saturday

Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Nearly 12,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Saturday

Fully 6,212 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Saturday, while another 5,641 crossed from Romania, the National Police Headquarters (ORFK) said.

 

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 224 people, ORFK told MTI on Sunday. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it added. Budapest received 30 people, 14 children among them, by train, ORFK said.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

