Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 30 September 2022

In the week ending 30 September 2022 the decrease of EUR 11.4 million in gold and gold receivables (asset item 1) primarily reflected quarterly revaluation adjustments.

The net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 13.8 billion to EUR 362.1 billion. This change was due to the effects of the quarterly revaluation of assets and liabilities of EUR 13 billion and an increase of EUR 0.8 billion on account of customer and portfolio transactions.

The net balance of open market operations and standing facilities (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) rose by EUR 18.2 billion to EUR -2,259.7 billion, owing mainly to the changes in the level of the deposit facility (liability item 2.2) and the longer-term refinancing operations (asset item 5.2).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) decreased by EUR 111 billion to EUR 6,262.5 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities portfolios Reported value as at 30 September 2022 Weekly change – purchases Weekly change – redemptions Weekly change – quarter-end adjustments Covered bond purchase programme 1 – – – +EUR 0.0 billion Securities Markets Programme EUR 3.4 billion – – +EUR 0.0 billion Covered bond purchase programme 2 – – – +EUR 0.0 billion Covered bond purchase programme 3 EUR 300.2 billion +EUR 1.0 billion -EUR 0.5 billion -EUR 0.3 billion Asset-backed securities purchase programme EUR 23.6 billion +EUR 0.1 billion -EUR 0.2 billion -EUR 0.0 billion Public sector purchase programme EUR 2,588.1 billion +EUR 7.5 billion -EUR 7.0 billion -EUR 4.0 billion Corporate sector purchase programme EUR 344.4 billion +EUR 0.7 billion -EUR 0.2 billion -EUR 0.3 billion Pandemic emergency purchase programme EUR 1,683.3 billion +EUR 5.7 billion -EUR 5.0 billion -EUR 4.3 billion

Quarter-end revaluation of the Eurosystem’s assets and liabilities

In line with the Eurosystem’s harmonised accounting rules, gold, foreign exchange and financial instruments (including part of the securities holdings not purchased for monetary policy purposes) are revalued at market rates and prices as at the end of each quarter.

The net impact of the revaluation on each balance sheet item as at 30 September 2022 is shown in the additional column “Difference compared with last week due to quarter-end adjustments“. The gold price and the principal exchange rates used for the revaluation of balances were as follows:

Gold: EUR 1,705.94 per fine oz.

USD: 0.9748 per EUR

JPY: 141.01 per EUR

CNY: 6.9368 per EUR

Special drawing rights: EUR 1.3121 per SDR

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

