Fully 5,097 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Thursday, while another 4,620 crossed from Romania, the National Police Headquarters (ORFK) said.

Police issued 30-day residency permits to 161 people. These can be renewed until final permits are awarded, ORFK said on Friday. Budapest received 24 people on train, 9 children among them, ORFK said.

hungarymatters.hu